South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Art Cadeau looking to hold down his title in 'The Kosciuszko' race at Randwick

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:42am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art Cadeau (pictured) will look to defend it's title at the upcoming Kosciuszko race. Picture by Getty Images

Local racing stud Art Cadeau will be looking to defend his title at The Kosciuszko, the $2 million race which is country racing's biggest prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.