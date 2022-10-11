Local racing stud Art Cadeau will be looking to defend his title at The Kosciuszko, the $2 million race which is country racing's biggest prize.
Local trainer Terry Robinson's star horse last year was the winner of both the Country Championships as well as The Kosciuszko, and is said to be in "good form" heading into the pivotal race.
Shoalhaven City Turf Club CEO Paul Weekes said it's "very exciting" to have a local horse accomplishing so much at a high level. "From a club perspective we are a pretty excited here, because we don't have that many horses train here," he said.
"So to get a horse in that race, particularly one that won it last year is very exciting for our club and the local area."
The Kosciuszko race is now in it's fourth iteration, with $2 million the highest prizemoney amount ever on the table for the race.
The race is the richest one for country-trained horses and consists of a 1200 metre sprint to be held at Royal Randwick on Saturday October 15.
Belfyler took home the win in 2018, Handle the Truth secured the honour in 2019, Its Me in 2020 and most recently the South Coast's Art Cadeau.
"He'd be one of the best country trained horses in the state and he's a reasonably high profile horse," Weeks said of Art Cadeau.
It will be one of the biggest days in racing history with The Kosciuszko taking place the same day as the $15 million Everest race at Randwick.
"It could be the biggest prizemoney day in the world, who knows?" Weeks said.
Art Cadeau was the fourth horse selected to contest The Kosciuszko. His odds have slipped since he last suited up for the race, falling from a $4 favourite last time to a $13 chance in the all-in market.
The fall in odds could be a result of the horses break from racing, but trainer Terry Robinson said "he's definitely the horse he was 12 months ago."
Robinson further added that he thinks the star horse is even "stronger" and looks like "he's matured."
Art Cadeau enters The Kosciuszko with a strong record of seven wins and eight places from 20 starts having secured in that time $1.4 million in prizemoney.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
