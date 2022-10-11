The IMB South Coast Blaze make their first big move of the off-season with the announcement of the Opens' and Under 23's head coaches for the 2023 season.
Heather Smith will take the reigns next season as the new head coach for the U23s team while the Blaze have reappointed Opens Head Coach, Marji Parr to the role for next season.
South Coast Blaze chair, Karina Franke said both Head Coaches bring a wealth of expertise and talent to the Netball franchise.
"We are thrilled to have Marji back on deck for next season and couldn't be happier to have experienced coach Heather move into the U23s head coach role for 2023," Ms Franke said.
Heather Smith is taking over from Regan Tweddle, who has decided to take a break for the 2023 season with Ms Franke adding that she'll be "sorely missed."
New U23s Head Coach Ms Smith moves into the role after being the Blaze's Opens Assistant Coach in 2022.
"Blaze is an exciting progressive environment that supports the entire Blaze family to be their best," Ms Smith said.
"I am excited for the opportunity to create a team of strong young women in the U23s Blaze playing group and partner with each of them for a successful premier league season in 2023."
Returning Opens Head Coach Marji Parr will continue to bring a wealth of experience both as an elite international player for Fiji and the Sydney Swifts.
She is also an Elite Coach having served as the Netball Head Coach for the Illawarra Academy of Sport from 2015 to 2019, NSW Assistant Coach for the Under 19s in 2020, and specialist coach with NSWIS.
"I am delighted and honoured to return as the Opens Head Coach. This coming season is the perfect opportunity to continue to build upon previous year's successes by our club," Ms Parr said.
"Our region has always provided a strong depth of talented representatives from our partner associations, right through to NSW and Suncorp Super Netball, so continuing the focus on developing athletes of this standard will always be a priority."
The Blaze also has signed up its' first High Performance Manager, with talented netball professional Maria Lynch joining the franchise for the upcoming season.
Ms Lynch comes in with the goal of providing the club with an opportunity to develop its netball program as a whole, rather than two individual teams.
Ms Franke said the netball franchise also encourages talented netballers aged 16-years-old and over to apply for the 2023 season.
"We have established a strong franchise over the last three years and the 2022 season was our best yet," she said.
"We are looking for players who are competitive, committed to support and grow our strong Blaze culture, focused on team goals, dedicated to conditioning, and can be a team player both on and off the court."
All players wishing to be considered for the IMB South Coast Blaze Opens and U23s teams in the Netball NSW Premier League for 2023 are required to apply online and be available to attend selections.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
