Another Liberal Party candidate has announced their preselection bid for the 2023 state election.
Luke Sikora, former Meals on Wheels director and political staffer, has confirmed he will also vie for the Liberal candidate spot on the ballot.
Sikora published an official statement on Tuesday morning (October 11) announcing his bid for preselection.
"I want to continue working to deliver a stronger South Coast, ensuring the necessary infrastructure and facilities are in place for our growing community, and creating a strong economy which doesn't just produce jobs, but generates careers," he wrote.
"The skills, experience and networks I have gained over the past two decades ensure I will be a strong Liberal Candidate for South Coast, a local who grew up in the region and understands the community they seek to represent, and a committed Liberal who knows how to win elections."
Mr Sikora listed more investment in jobs; building resilience; and completing the Princes Hwy among his plans for the electorate's future.
Sitting MP Shelley Hancock will not contest the upcoming election; the long-time South Coast representative confirmed her retirement from politics back in December 2021, during a cabinet reshuffle.
Mr Sikora has been both a staffer and chief of staff in Shelley Hancock's parliamentary offices, holding various roles between 2007 and 2021.
Currently he works for Business Australia, delivering a federal government program for improving local businesses in the region.
Mr Sikora is also deputy chair of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels; he was chair and director until the organisation's recent election.
He is one of two candidates currently standing for Liberal preselection.
Nowra businesswoman and president of Shoalhaven Business Chamber, Jemma Tribe, is also standing for Liberal Party preselection for South Coast.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
