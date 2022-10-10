Jemma Tribe has her sights set on state parliament.
The Nowra businesswoman and president of Shoalhaven Business Chamber is standing for Liberal Party preselection in the seat of South Coast.
Announcing her move for preselection via social media on Monday night (October 10), Mrs Tribe said she was 'more than ready' to step up into Parliament.
"I hope to continue the great work of Shelley [Hancock] - fighting for more services for this region and being a strong voice," she wrote.
"I am inspired by the strong, community minded women who have gone before me - elected by this community and there's more to do...
"I am deeply embedded in this community and have never been more ready to represent it in Parliament."
Sitting MP Shelley Hancock will not contest the upcoming election; the long-time South Coast representative confirmed her retirement from politics back in December 2021, during a cabinet reshuffle.
Mrs Tribe has a history in the political arena, having served on Shoalhaven City Council from 2012 to 2016.
She is currently the managing director of Nowra Community Food Store, general manager of Nowra business development firm Zig Zag Hub, and runs her own consulting firm.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
