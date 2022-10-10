A group of 100 isolated campers in the Yadboro area are starting to make their way out of the grounds with help from the SES.
Ulladulla's SES Unit Controller Tracy Provest said the group, made up of 50 adults and 50 children including babies, had been camping in a paddock in the Yadboro area as part of a birthday celebration.
In an update on Monday afternoon, Ms Provest said the SES had successfully used sandbags to repair a bridge approach on the road in and that the campers would be out by Tuesday, October 11.
The group was due home on Thursday, October 6 but became stranded due to the swollen Clyde and Yadboro Rivers.
The SES were able to traverse into the grounds using a 4WD rescue vehicle on Monday morning and spoke with the campers.
"The four-wheel-drive vehicles are starting to come out this afternoon," Ms Provest said.
Later on Monday afternoon the SES were hoping to get campers driving all-wheel-drives out, while those who had two-wheel drive vehicles would be escorted out on Tuesday morning as flood waters continue to ease.
She had earlier said the campers were in "good spirits" following the two supply drops on Friday.
"They were also very happy to receive their supplies today [Friday, October 7]."
The supplies included food, medicines and nappies.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was used to drop off the supplies and made two trips with the first at 7.30am on the day.
"After contact was made they told us that they had packed extras and had enough supplies to last until Saturday," Unit Provest Controller said.
"However, they could end up being stranded for a week and the decision to drop in the supplies was made."
Unit Controller Provest thanked the team from both the Ulladulla Coles and Woolworths Supermarkets for putting on extra staff to get the supply drop ready.
She also thanked her dedicated team members for arranging the drop-off.
Extra tarps, poles and tent pegs, to give the group more cover, were also sent out.
Ms Provest said the SES had been given access to a special High-clearance vehicle and had considered using it to convey the campers out of the grounds on Monday, but luckily it was not required.
"It's a really great result for everyone involved," Ms Provest said,
