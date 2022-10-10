South Coast Register
Nowra woman charged after allegedly threatening taxi driver with scissors, assaulting police

Updated October 10 2022 - 5:38am, first published 2:30am
Police allege an 18-year-old Nowra women threatened a taxi driver with scissors and later assaulted four officers.

A Nowra woman has been charged with a string of offences, after allegedly threatening a taxi driver with scissors and later assaulting four police officers.

