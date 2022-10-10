A Nowra woman has been charged with a string of offences, after allegedly threatening a taxi driver with scissors and later assaulting four police officers.
About 3.20am on Sunday (October 9), the 18-year-old woman entered a taxi on Elizabeth Avenue, Nowra.
She then allegedly threatened the driver to pull over, while armed with a pair of scissors, and pulled the driver by her hair.
The taxi driver - a 62-year-old woman - fled from the vehicle before she was allegedly chased by the younger woman, who demanded her mobile phone.
The older woman refused and called police.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attempted to arrest the 18-year-old.
During the attempted arrest she allegedly elbowed a male leading senior constable in the head and kicked a male senior constable in the leg.
She was arrested a short time later and taken to Nowra Police Station
While at the police station, the woman allegedly spat on a male constable, and slapped and kicked a male senior constable in the stomach.
The Nowra woman was charged with aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle - armed, with weapon; resist officer in execution of duty; and four counts of assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm.
She was refused bail, and was scheduled to appear at Nowra Local Court on Monday (October 10).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.