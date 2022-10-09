Sanctuary Point Community Pride Inc is pleased to announce the Spring into Sanctuary Point Fair is back. There will be heaps of fun stuff from community organisation stalls and support services, to live entertainment - and most importantly, the big raffle draw. SPCP is selling raffle tickets outside local businesses right through to October 22, when prizes will be drawn at the fair. First prize is a mega wedding package from local vendors worth $3000, plus there's plenty more great things to win. Drop in to the fair at Francis Ryan Reserve, October 22, 9am-1pm.

