Check it Out
Hospital on display
Take a first look at the new Shoalhaven Hospital, at the design roadshow. This week, NSW Health is sharing all the latest info on the development process, and giving Shoalhaven residents a chance to share their thoughts or ask questions. Visiting Nowra School of Arts at 5pm Wednesday (October 12), Nowra Stockland at 10am Thursday (October 13), Vincentia shops at 2pm Thursday, Ulladulla shops at 10am Friday (October 14) and Bunnings Nowra at 9am Saturday (October 15).
Climate Justice
Service for climate change
The Shoalhaven's multi-faith community invites one and all to Nowra Uniting Church, for their community service. Part of the Oceania-wide Faiths 4 Climate Justice movement, the group is hosting a multi-faith service supporting climate action, simultaneously with services across Australia. Drop in to the Uniting Church on Berry St this Thursday (October 13) at 10am.
Food Fest
And wine too!
Indulge, experience and explore the best food that the Shoalhaven has to offer. This weekend the South Coast Food and Wine Festival is setting up shop in Huskisson. Take a masterclass with local culinary experts, sample a little bit of everything, and take in plenty of live music. Meander down to White Sands Park on October 14-15, book your tickets on the festival website.
Folksy and fun
Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival
Relaxed, joyful, and 100 per cent family friendly, the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival is set to inspire arts lovers of all ages. The friendly festival will celebrate its 15th years of folk music, dancing, poetry, art and craft in the picturesque valley setting. The line-up is locked and loaded with a mix of favourites, old and new, local, and international performers. For more info and tickets, visit the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival website. Happening at Osborne Park Showgrounds on October 14-16
Parade Day
Freedom of Entry
Our local Fleet Air Arm is set to put on a show in Nowra, as its 75th anniversary celebrations continue. On October 21, Navy personnel will put on a street parade, flypast of helicopters, and a family-friendly street party with the works. It's a rare event: a parade of this magnitude only happens in Nowra once every decade or so. Get on down to the CBD at 6pm to see the spectacle.
Celebrate Spring
With the community
Sanctuary Point Community Pride Inc is pleased to announce the Spring into Sanctuary Point Fair is back. There will be heaps of fun stuff from community organisation stalls and support services, to live entertainment - and most importantly, the big raffle draw. SPCP is selling raffle tickets outside local businesses right through to October 22, when prizes will be drawn at the fair. First prize is a mega wedding package from local vendors worth $3000, plus there's plenty more great things to win. Drop in to the fair at Francis Ryan Reserve, October 22, 9am-1pm.
Writers Festival
At Berry this month
It's the first local celebration of literature: the inaugural Berry Writers Festival is coming to town this month. Share three days of ideas and inspiration in the beautiful historic village, with emerging and distinguished authors, thinkers and creatives who will share their insights and experience. October 21-23, get your tickets online.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.