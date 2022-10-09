Vincentia, Lake Conjola, and Ulladulla have recorded mammoth rainfall totals overnight, as a fast-moving low pressure system lashed the Shoalhaven with wet weather.
127mm was recorded at Lake Conjola between Saturday and Sunday (October 8-9) - the largest rainfall total anywhere in NSW overnight.
Coming in just behind were Vincentia with 125mm and Ulladulla recording 110mm.
Heavy rainfall across the region delivered significant totals to much of the Shoalhaven: Currarong, Greenwell Point, Broughton Ck near Berry, and Lake Tabourie were among sites which recorded more than 50mm overnight.
A severe weather warning for the Shoalhaven was cancelled just after 9.30am, as the low pressure system quickly moved offshore.
A hazardous surf warning remains for the coast.
The following roads are closed due to flooding:
Water over the road has been reported at:
At this stage, flooding and road closures in the Shoalhaven are minimal, though the region remains on official flood watch, and some winds and showers may also stick around.
Sandbags remain available for self-service at SES units in St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet, Nowra, and Ulladulla, and also at both Lake Conjola and Lake Tabourie.
Over the coming days, the Shoalhaven will see a little bit of sunshine through Monday and Tuesday.
A surface trough is forecast to hit inland areas on Wednesday and deliver more rain to the region through to Friday.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
