South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven wet weather: Lake Conjola records highest overnight rainfall in NSW

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Conjola recorded the most rain in NSW overnight, at 127mm in 24 hours. Picture from file.

Vincentia, Lake Conjola, and Ulladulla have recorded mammoth rainfall totals overnight, as a fast-moving low pressure system lashed the Shoalhaven with wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.