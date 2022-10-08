People will remember the late Phil Ryan as a bastion of excellence in the club industry and as a kind and caring man.
Mr Ryan, who locally worked at Nowra and Culburra Beach Bowling Clubs, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to ongoing health issues.
His wife Michelle was by his side.
The words "legend" and "larger than life character" were all used to describe the highly respected Phil Ryan.
Mr Ryan's career in the club hospitality industry spanned 33 years and most recently he was the Culburra Bowling Club's Chief Executive Officer.
His term at the Culburra Beach Bowling Club started in 2016 and he was a "tower of strength" Mr Ryan led the Culburra Beach Bowling Club with his well-known professionalism and enthusiasm.
Current President of the Culburra Bowling Club's Board of Directors, Peter Dwyer, said Mr Ryan's talents as a leader came to the fore during the Covid-19 Club closures in 2020, again in 2021 and over the past three years coordinating and managing the extensive renovations completed at the Club.
"Phil wanted to get the job done and he should be proud of efforts," Mr Dwyer said.
Mr Dwyer has been President for three years and worked closely with Mr Ryan.
"It's terribly sad," Mr Dwyer said about losing his friend.
"I am absolutely proud to call him a mate.
"Phil will be missed by many people."
Mr Ryan, no matter the situation, was the man who would get the job done.
"Phil knew what he was doing. Phil, no matter the job at hand, was always calm and collected," the board of Directors President said.
Current Culburra Bowling Club's Chief Executive Officer, Luke Richards, during a transition period, got to work with Mr Ryan.
"Phil went above and beyond when it came to giving me support," Mr Richards said.
Mr Richard enjoyed the brief time he worked with Phil Ryan - a man he said always had time for people.
Mr Ryan started his career in hospitality 33 years ago at Windang Bowls and then became Secretary Manager at Nowra Bowling Club in 1994.
After leaving Nowra, Mr Ryan had successful stints at Illawarra Leagues club and 14 years of great service as General Manager at Wollongong City Diggers.
Mr Ryan was an iconic figure in the club industry and received many accolades and made many achievements.
His efforts were acknowledged when he was inducted into the Clubs Managers Association Australia Hall of Fame in 2013.
He is survived by wife Michelle
His memorial service will be held at his local club, Shoalhaven Heads Bowling and Recreation Club on Monday, October 17 from 1-3pm.
