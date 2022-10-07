New book to give fresh look at Nowra in the 1900s

A fresh look into Nowra's history and way of life in the early 1900s is soon to be available in the form of a new book.
'Ann Scotchmer's Diary', written by Carole Lander looks at life in Nowra during a time of the Spanish Flu and wars in the form of a young woman's diary.
"Can you imagine life in Nowra one hundred years ago when sewerage was not yet established in the town and most people still got around on horseback?" Mrs Lander said.
"The local boys were returning from the Great War, many with obvious injuries, and Nowra held a party for them. Just around the corner was an even greater event than war, a threat to everybody in the town - an epidemic of Influenza."
Mrs Lander says readers will find the similarities and comparisons between the 1900s and the 2010s interesting.
"Readers of all ages will enjoy the journey that young Ann Scotchmer takes us on as the residents of Nowra come to terms with the upheaval caused by the Spanish flu," she said.
"Comparisons with recent lockdowns, vaccinations and mask-wearing for COVID-19 are inevitable."
Information on the true stories in the book came from living descendants of two important Nowra families - the Scotchmer's (who the book focuses on) and the Fitzgerald's.
"(The living descendants) always knew that one of their ancestors died of the Spanish Flu and now their story has been written down in the form a young girl's diary," Mrs Lander said.
"It's based on family history and extensive research in the Australian archives, including local newspaper reports of the day."
The book is set to be launched by the Shoalhaven Historical Society at the Nowra Museum, with Mrs Lander there to sign copies.
Descendants of J.J Scotchmer Susan, Mandi and Bruce Robey will also attend the book launch as special guests.
The launch of 'Ann Scotchmer's Diary' will take place on Sunday, November 27 at the Nowra Museum at 2.00pm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
