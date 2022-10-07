FAIR and just are the words coming out from a picket line in front of the Manildra Group's Bomaderry base today [Friday, October 7].
The facility's 13 electricians, represented by the Electrical Trades Union [ETU], are responding to what they describe as stalled negotiations on a new enterprise agreement.
ETU delegate and one of the 13 electricians, Rhys Arnold, said the aim of the picket line was to get Manildra Group management to come back with a fair offer.
"They put an offer forward and we put a counter offer forward and they just stayed with what they put forward and said 'that is as good as it's going to get'," Mr Arnold said.
He said the offer they were presented with would see them going from salaries back to wages on an hourly rate which is not financially acceptable to the workers.
"Most of the guys would lose $25,000 to $30,000 a year doing that," Mr Arnold said about the offer.
Mr Arnold said the 13 workers had families to support, mortgages to pay and others had to pay high housing and rental costs.
"They [management] need to come forward with a reasonable offer and be open to negotiation," Mr Arnold said.
"Hopefully we can upset them enough that they come back to the table."
The Manildra Group issued a statement saying that while management is prepared to negotiate, they feel they are being misrepresented.
"We are deeply concerned that our proposals have been misrepresented by the ETU, in statements to the media and membership. We want our employees to have all the information they need to make informed decisions for themselves and their families," the statement said.
"We are ready and willing to resume negotiations at any time with the ETU to reach an agreement, so we can welcome our employees back to work.
"As a family-owned Australian company we value our employees, with generations of families working at Bomaderry," the statement said.
"We are currently working in good faith with union representatives and employees to renew our enterprise agreement on site.
"Employees working under this agreement receive above award pay and benefits, and current proposals by Manildra Group offer increases in wages and conditions."
Meanwhile, the electricians said they will man the picket line for as long as they have to.
"We will sit out the front and make as much noise as we can, until they come back and talk to us," Mr Arnold said.
ETU organiser for the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and South Coast region, Stewart Edward, said they have yet to hear from management regarding more negotiations.
He said the only statement they had received was about locking out the workers in "relation to taking minimal industrial action".
"We are always prepared to negotiate, that is not the issue but we have not seen any movement - real movement - on behalf of management," Mr Edward said.
Mr Stewart said in light of the cost of living pressures the workers' claim was fair.
The ETU organisor said the Manildra Group's profits suggest the company could easily afford what the electricians are asking to receive.
"The workers have shown goodwill in the past and come in anytime, day or night, to keep this joint [the Bomaderry factory] going which saves the company a fortune and makes them a lot of money," he said.
South Coast Labour Council Secretary Arthur Rorris joined the workers this morning and vowed to support the campaign.
"All you are asking for is a bit of wage justice - nothing more nothing less," Mr Rorris said to the workers.
Mr Rorris said in "union town" people stick together and support would come.
"Anyone who takes action - fair action - fair and just action - to try to improve their lot will get the support of this community.
"I can assure you of this - while you stand united 'union town' and all of our unions will stand here with you."
He suggested other unions, one by one, would be coming to support the cause.
The Labour Council Secretary said it was fine if management wanted to come back to the negotiation table with a better offer.
"It would have to be a fair offer, a just offer and until that happens we are with you. We are with you until you win and walk back in there with dignity, united and with your jobs intact," Mr Rorris said.
