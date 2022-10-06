Shoplifting is a crime which is known in the legal world as stealing.
Shoplifting accounts for up to 40 per cent of reported shop losses each year.
Shoplifters come from all walks of life and from all socio-economic backgrounds, but generally they fall into one of two groups, amateurs and professionals.
Amateur shoplifters usually steal on impulse - juveniles [aged 10 to 18 years, usually teenagers] who steal to impress friends form a big part of this group.
Professional shoplifters are more likely to work in pairs or groups, although they will work alone.
They often steal to obtain a false refund for the items and have often 'cased out' a store before stealing. Some are highly skilled thieves.
There are a number of things that you as a shop owner can do to reduce the ability for shoplifters to steal your goods whilst being undetected.
This can be achieved a number of ways - store layout and design, staff education and training, business policy and procedure.
Store layout and design
Staff education and training
Ensure your staff members understand:
Encourage staff to:
These are just a few of the tips that you can find in the BIZSAFE pamphlet that you will receive in the near future when Shoalhaven
Police come to your business and talk with you in relation to shoplifting.
Police cannot reduce this crime by themselves.
Police need your support and effort in detecting and dealing with thieves.
