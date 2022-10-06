Make the layout of your store as open as possible, with good visibility between aisles or areas.

Keep shelves tidy and goods neatly stacked.

Consider using surveillance mirrors so that staff can monitor awkward or hidden areas.

Consider CCTV and have it connected to a VCR.

If appropriate, consider having in store security staff.

Where possible, lock expensive and easily portable goods in cabinets.

Stack goods tightly on your shelves, so that removal takes longer.

Limit the entry and exit points to your store.

Clearly display signs that state that police will be called if anyone is caught stealing regardless of the excuse.

Clearly display signs explaining your bag checking policy.

