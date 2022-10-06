Man charged after allegedly trying to steal money from two South Coast stores

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attempted to steal money from two stores on the South Coast.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were told a man entered a liquor store on Meroo Street, Bomaderry, about 1.45pm on Wednesday, October 5, where he allegedly threatened an employee while demanding cash.
"When the employee refused, the man allegedly punched the register and left the store empty-handed before entering a nearby supermarket where he also allegedly threatened staff while demanding cash," the spokesperson said.
"A customer intervened and was allegedly punched in the face and threatened."
NSW Police attended the scene and arrested a 23-year-old man who was taken to Nowra Police Station.
Police allege the man "continued to be aggressive" towards officers while being taken to the police station, and he allegedly spat at a Corrective Services NSW officer.
The Bomaderry man was charged with stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear, two counts of demand property with menaces with intent to steal, and two counts of common assault.
The man was refused bail and will appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, November 15.
