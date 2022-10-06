South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Man charged after allegedly trying to steal money from two South Coast stores

Updated October 6 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attempted to steal money from two stores on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.