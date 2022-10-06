Noah's Inclusion Services in Nowra is bringing back 'Noah's Challenge' on October 30, a fundraising day of fun filled activities for families which has taken a COVID-19 induced hiatus.
The annual event is open to everyone from the community, with the main aim being to raise money for the services.
Noah's Inclusion Services has been working with children with disabilities and their families in the Shoalhaven since 1981, with the organisation aiming to make lives of family's with kid's with disabilities easier, taking care of the children while helping them learn.
Organiser of the day, Julie Munley said the annual fundraising event has been a huge success in the past and she is excited to see it return.
"This will be a free day for everyone and the aim of it is to give kids and families a stress free, fun day completing challenges and activities, while raising money for a great cause," she said.
'Noah's Challenge' in the past has been more of a "challenge race day," according to Mrs Munley.
"This year, we're changing it up a little and focusing on a day which is completing different activities and is not competitive," she said.
Children will be able to acquire a card at the start of the day which will have a list of activities they can complete. Once the activities are all completed and ticked off on the cards, the children will win a prize, according to Mrs Munley.
"We want this day to be a really fun day for the kids," she said.
READ MORE:
The free family event comes with an amazing line-up of activities and entertainment for the whole family including Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Djiriba Waagura Pty Ltd, performances by DanceWorks Nowra and Tayah Larsen Music, Dragon Training Mobile Zoo, HuskiDrumming and Shoalhaven Regional Gallery Nowra workshops, an incredible giant slide, Teddy Bear Clinic, NOWRA Warriors JRLFC ball skills and other sporting, creative and fun checkpoint activities.
Mrs Munley thanked the sponsors of the fundraising day (Regional Strata NSW, Nowra Chem, Hisway and the NSW Government for a grant) for making the day possible.
"It's a day that everyone loves, so we thank all the help we can get to make it possible while raising some money for a great cause," she said.
'Noah's Challenge' will be held at the Shoalhaven UOW campus on October 30 from 10.00am to 3.00pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.