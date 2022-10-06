South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Noah's Inclusion Services in Nowra to host 'Noah's Challenge Day' fundraiser again after COVID-19 induced hiatus

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees enjoying the 2018 Noah's Challenge Day. Picture supplied.

Noah's Inclusion Services in Nowra is bringing back 'Noah's Challenge' on October 30, a fundraising day of fun filled activities for families which has taken a COVID-19 induced hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.