Since lockdowns ended, Amber Lawrence has been flat out on the country music circuit.
So far this year she's played over 60 shows across Australia (with plenty more to come), released three singles and an album, hosted a national radio show, and raised a family amongst it all.
It's a busy life being a country music star, but she wouldn't have it any other way.
This weekend, Amber is bringing her talents back to the Shoalhaven for the South Coast Country music festival.
She, and many more of Australia's hottest country music talents will descend on Nowra for a weekend of music and family-friendly fun.
Along with Amber Lawrence, headliners at South Coast Country include Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, James Johnston, and bands Darlinghurst and Hinterland.
With so many country artists in one place, Ms Lawrence said it will be a rare chance to catch up with dear friends, while doing what they all love: playing music.
"It's just so great to be able to go back and back it up with another performance, and catch up with a lot of my friends out there - Luke O'Shea, Fanny Lumsden, and Shane Nicholson, who are all there on the Sunday," she said.
"It's been hard to catch up with all your other artist friends, because we'd normally see each other at festivals, but haven't been doing that for a couple of years.
"So it'll be great."
Beyond catching up with mates, coming back to the South Coast for the second time this year gives Ms Lawrence a chance to catch those enthusiastic fans.
She said the South Coast was a highlight of her tours; many country music fans make the trip to this part of the world for the shows, or are already based here.
"[The South Coast] is such a strong area for music. I played the Big Country festival in Berry earlier this year, and that was amazing..." Ms Lawrence said.
"Being a Sydney girl, it's just down the road in comparison to a lot of the gigs I do.
"So there will be a lot of fans who I know, a lot of music lovers that I know, so I'm looking forward to that."
Also glad to be back in the touring saddle are Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.
The star-studded husband-and-wife duo used the pandemic years to grow their own business, but were thrilled to hit the road and play music again in March of this year.
They toured cross-country, selling out plenty of venues along the way, and sent the crowds wild with their latest singles - including iTunes number one 'Star of the Show'.
Speaking to the Register while recording their forthcoming second album, both Adam and Brooke were bursting with excitement to get to Nowra.
"Now that we're back on the road, all these festivals are coming back, and all these shows that are happening - we're on cloud nine," Ms McClymont said.
Their headline show at South Coast Country is nearly sold out, with just standing room only.
Evidently the fans are just as keen to have live music back.
"We've done a few festivals recently (CMC, Gympie Music Muster), and the energy and the vibe - backstage and from the audience - you could tell we've all been a little bit starved," Mr Eckersley said.
"Now we're just hoeing into it, it's bloody good!"
South Coast Country will take over Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this weekend, October 8-9.
Tickets are $9, available online and from the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
