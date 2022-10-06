The Fleet Air Arms is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year and with that milestone comes a 'Freedom of Entry' parade and street party.
October 21 will see Nowra's CBD filled with members of the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arms as they celebrate the day marching the streets.
Manager of Nowra's Fleet Air Arms Museum, Stuart Harwood said this will be a chance for the community to meet the members of the Royal Navy.
"It's going to be wonderful," he said.
"Our history is all about helping the Navy become a part of the community and that is what this event is all about."
However, this will not be the first time the Fleet Air Arms has marched the streets of Nowra, with parades taking place in the past.
Mr Harwood said he can remember parades taking place in the 1960s.
"Usually, bases will have periodic marches in their towns," he said.
"Usually between every 10 and 15 years."
Along with the street parade and party to celebrate the 75th anniversary comes the launch of a book which aims to teach readers about the Fleet Air Arms between 1998 and 2022.
"The book will be called 'Flying Stations 2' and it will be available from the Fleet Air Arm Museum," Mr Harwood said.
The formalities will commence at 6pm, with a street parade of naval personnel and a flypast of Navy Helicopters, followed by a family friendly street party with live music, food and drinks, and a special Naval Sunset Salute Ceremony.
Shoalhaven City Council is encouraging residents from around the region to attend the historic event and cheer on Royal Australian Navy personnel from local bases HMAS Albatross, HMAS Creswell and the Fleet Air Arm.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
