North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels has elected a new board of members to run the organisation as it continues to grow.
Newly elected Deputy Chair, Luke Sikora said the new board which is comprised of directors and industry professionals will ensure the organisation has the expertise to manage ongoing challenges and growing demand.
"Over the past three years our organisation has faced unprecedented challenges that we have had to respond to quickly and safety to ensure our clients continue to receive nutritious meals and important social connections," he said.
The new board of the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels include:
"We are pleased to welcome to the Board as new directors Dr Kelly Lambert who brings her expertise in as a clinical dietitian, Fiona Scott who has a governance background in Aged Care standards, and Deborah Getley, who has served on the executive of a number of professional and community organisations," Mr Sikora said.
READ MORE:
In August 2022, the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels travelled to Sydney where they met with the NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet and the Deputy Premier to discuss the issues the Shoalhaven had been facing and how the issues were affecting the organisation.
"Despite many roads being closed or significantly impacted by flooding across the North Shoalhaven recently, our volunteers haven't missed a delivery," Mr Sikora said to the South Coast Register in August.
"However, some deliveries which would normally take two hours, have taken up to four or five, as our volunteers have found alternate routes to get to clients."
Since then, Meals on Wheels has continued to deliver food to clients in the Shoalhaven, with Mr Sikora saying they are yet to miss a delivery.
"The challenges posed by COVID-19, bushfires and recent floods have seen us alter the way we prepare and deliver meals, however we are very proud that we have never missed a delivery."
With the new board now elected, Mr Sikora said the goals of the new Board of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels are focused on growing the organisation and expanding our programs which seek to improve social isolation impacting our local community.
"We look forward to continuing to provide not just a meal to local residents, but an important service which ensures the safety and wellbeing of our community, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.