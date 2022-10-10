Young sports star of the week: baseballer Lochlan Quiney

Name: Lochlan Quiney
Age: 13
Sports team: Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Under 14's
Favourite Position: Pitcher
Best Skill: Catching and Throwing
What do you want to improve: Taking time to throw - so be more patient
Highlight: To have fun
Sport Hero: Jack Murphy a catcher for Blue Sox
Other comments: I started playing when I was in T Ball.
The Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Association is about to start its junior competition for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic.
New players, including beginners aged 4-14 are welcome to join the family-friendly, fun sport.
The Mariners offer TBall for youngsters aged 4-7, Zooka targets 8 to 10-year-olds, and there is a juniors competition open to 11-14-year-olds.
Training is every Tuesday from 5pm at Ison Park.
Anyone interested in playing is asked to come along so the association can get organised for the upcoming season.
If you have any further questions please call Kerrie 0411 500 687.
