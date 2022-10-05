South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour Airport's HARS gifted world's only working Scottish Twin Pioneer

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unique Scottish Aviation Twin Pioneer now at Shellharbour Airport has joined the display at HARS Aviation Museum. Picture by Howard Mitchell.

A rare Scottish contribution to aviation will be the featured aircraft on show at the museum at Shellharbour Regional Airport across October 14 to 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.