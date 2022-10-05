A rare Scottish contribution to aviation will be the featured aircraft on show at the museum at Shellharbour Regional Airport across October 14 to 16.
A Scottish Twin Pioneer is the most recent addition to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, whose museum already boasts more than 50 aircraft of significance to Australia's aviation heritage.
Only 89 Twin Pioneers were built at Prestwick in the 1960s, of which four served in Australia. This is now the only one in the world still able to fly and was recently gifted to HARS for preservation.
Previously owned by the late passionate aviator Sy Allsep and flown at Wedderburn airstrip, near Campbeltown.
Its extreme short field landing and take-off capability was achieved by rugged construction combined with two powerful nine-cylinder supercharged and fuel injected engines - the last British designed and built radial engines.
Known as "Twin Pins", they were used by exploration and survey companies to make supply drops into remote mountain canyons and deserts.
This particular aircraft was delivered to the Malaysian Air Force in 1962, with others of the type used by defence forces in Britain, Indonesia, Nepal while it proved ideal for secretive air services providing support to US efforts during the Vietnam War.
HARS plans to fly the Twin Pin on a semi-regular basis.
It joins the other tri-tail on show at HARS Aviation Museum, alongside the much larger Lockheed Super Constellation which visitors can walk through to experience the 1950s style of air travel when Qantas used these aircraft to fly the Kangaroo route to London
Open every day, HARS Aviation Museum offers an under-cover, hands-on and interactive opportunity with the aircraft in tours conducted by informative guides.
It's open 9.30am to 3.30pm daily (last tour starts at 2pm), located at Shellharbour Airport just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail and a short walk from the railway station.
More details at www.hars.org.au.
