Toddler breaks leg on brand new slide at Shellharbour's Reddall Reserve

By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:03am
A little girl has broken her leg going down the steep, curvy tunnel slide at Shellharbour's brand new Reddall Reserve Playground just days after the all-abilities foreshore park opened.

