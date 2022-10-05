When Elisa Doro packed her bags to move to Italy in 2018, she did not anticipate starring in an award-winning short film years later.
The former toy maker and shop owner, who resided in Kangaroo Valley, brings the role of Malvagia, the queen of sirens, to life in Ghostsinger: Genesis.
The anti-bullying film was awarded the best trailer and music at the Apulia Web Fest in September, in the Italian city of Lecce.
"It's great to get that recognition," she said.
Ms Doro's connection and journey to stardom began when she was asked to pick up Storm di Scozia, the movie's director, producer and composer, for a function.
Having just moved to a Martina Franca in the south of Italy, then to a nearby village, not knowing many people, she said they "clicked".
As time went on, Mr Scozia; a Latin Grammy nominee, voice actor and singer, told her he wanted to feature her one of his films.
"He said 'of course you're going to be in my movie'", she said.
"I feel really honoured.
"Who would think, over the age of 55, I would become an actress?"
Ms Doro recalled times when he would "read the Odyssey [to me] in a café", which she joked was a way to prepare her for the villainous role.
Her character Mavadgia, meaning evil or wicked, orders her son Lucrezio to destroy a life pod and recover a highly-coveted jewel.
It was made at the end of 2021, which was challenging for the cast and crew due to COVID restrictions.
Ghostsinger: Genesis was also filmed with a small team and without a budget, which meant everyone got creative with sourcing and producing props and costumes.
The experience has inspired the budding actress to consider future film roles.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
