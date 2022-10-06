A Nowra man has applied for bail after being charged with six counts of break and enter. He has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on October 4, Robert Allen, 23, allegedly broke into three separate businesses on November 15, 2021, and broke into three more businesses again on May 21, 2022, June 2, 2022 and June 5, 2022.
Allen was also charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a disqualified license, however he is yet to enter a plea for these charges.
According to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney, Allen was due to appear in Nowra Court initially on June 6 while on bail for the 2021 break and enter charges, however the defendant claimed he had tested positive to COVID-19.
After Magistrate Viney viewed the COVID isolation documents presented in court, she said she was not satisfied with the evidence, saying they "do not appear to be authentic".
"I'm not sure I entirely accept this evidence," she said.
"The isolation length is not even correct."
According to police documents presented in court, Allen's failure to appear in court broke his original bail orders.
Allen, who is now serving time in the South Coast Correctional Centre appeared in court via video link.
When speaking about the COVID isolation documents, Allen said "I think I sent the wrong email to the court."
When discussing terms for potential new bail orders, Allen's solicitor said the defendant would reside at his partner's parents' house and work out of their takeaway shop.
"Not only will he have supervised accommodation, but he will also have supervised work," the solicitor said.
He continued that Allen had been suffering with mental health issues in the correctional centre.
Despite this, Magistrate Viney refused the bail application due to his traffic offences, failure to appear in court, breaking the original bail regulations and the seriousness of the alleged break and enters.
"Whilst he has mental health issues, these can be dealt with in custody," Magistrate Viney said.
"These do not amount to enough show and cause, so bail is refused."
Allen will reappear in Nowra Local Court on October 18.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
