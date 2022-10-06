South Coast Register
Court

Nowra man Robert Allen has pleaded not guilty to six break and enter charges in Nowra Local Court

Tom McGann
Tom McGann
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:00am
The man has been charged with six counts of break and enter. Picture from file.

A Nowra man has applied for bail after being charged with six counts of break and enter. He has pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

