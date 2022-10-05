South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Sam Zustovich's medal winning efforts at World Lifesaving Championships

Updated October 5 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Zustovich celebrates with a team-mate. Picture supplied

Sam Zustovich is a humble world champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.