Sam Zustovich is a humble world champion.
Sam, just a few days ago, scorched the sand at the World Lifesaving Championships in Riccione, Italy to win gold, gold and gold.
His medal haul from his individual and team events was three gold and one silver.
He was a proud member of the Australian team and remains modest about his recent success.
"I am over the moon with my results and just so grateful to have had the opportunity to meet and compete with everyone in the Australian team," he said.
His individual gold medal effort came in the flag event and beforehand he also took part in the sprints event and won a silver medal.
"The sprint was my first event and the one I've been really working on as I knew my result was going to be important as New Zealand picked an extremely fast runner," Sam said.
"After six races I just headed into the final with the attitude that my best is all can give and I came away with the silver medal which was more than I could have imagined."
His silver medal win set him up for what would become a great achievement.
"The sprint made me much more relaxed for my main event - the flags," Sam said.
"I was flagging against athletes I'd never flagged against before, including the defending world champion from South Africa.
"The final was long, intense and really physical but I was able to stay focused and finish with the gold."
He had plenty of people cheering him on.
"The support I had from my team-mates was incredible and to have my friends and family there too was something I will always remember," he said.
Sam was also pleased he helped add to Australia's impressive medal haul in the team events.
"To cap off an awesome experience, I was able to race in two events with my team-mates - the taplin relay and the lifesaver relay which we both claimed gold in," he said.
"I am still pinching myself that I was a part of the Australian team and to do so well and help them defend their title as world champions was a great feeling."
The Australian team dominated the event and became the first nation to win both Open and Youth Overall Points Scorer at the same Lifesaving World Championships after comprehensive performances by both teams.
Since the inception of the competition at the Lifesaving World Championships in 2012, no nation has been able to claim both Open and Youth titles at the same event.
The world champion wants to credit the group that has always been there to support him.
"I would like to thank Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club for everything they have done in supporting me to be able to do what I love," Sam said.
"They [the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club] go above and beyond and I am very grateful to have them in my corner."
He now gets a few weeks off to enjoy some travel in Italy and Croatia.
"Then it will be back home to set new goals for myself for the season ahead," the world champion said.
