A Nowra man has been refused bail after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after allegedly punching a man in the head, causing brain damage.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on October 4, Shaun O'Niell, 37, punched another man in the head in an unprovoked attack.
The court was told the punch knocked out the victim's tooth and caused brain damage.
A plea is yet to be entered, however O'Niell "denies he committed an assault," according to his solicitor.
O'Niell, who appeared in court via video link from the South Coast Correctional Centre applied for bail, with his solicitor saying, "He will comply to strict bail conditions."
"He wants to turn his life around," the solicitor said.
Police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney stated O'Niell has had numerous warrants in the past.
"He has a history of violence," Magistrate Viney said after viewing the documents.
The police prosecutor said there was "unacceptable risk" in granting bail to O'Niell, after presenting police documents to the court highlighting numerous matters of violence from the defendant in the past.
Magistrate Lisa Viney refused bail, due to O'Niell's violent history and to protect the community.
"There is too big a risk of him endangering the community, so therefore bail is refused," she said.
O'Niell is set to reappear in Nowra Local Court on October 18.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories.
