A Nowra man has pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault after attacking a mechanic with a honey tub.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on October 4, Glenn Cowling, 43, verbally abused a mechanic at 'Fulgi's South Coast Automotive' before attacking him with a honey tub due to the belief he had put faulty parts in his car.
The court heard the incident which took place on June 29, began after Cowling was denied a refund.
Police documents presented in court stated Cowling called the mechanic a "f**cking dodgy c**t," before knocking over a honey tub which was on display and throwing another at the victim's stomach.
According to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney, police attended the scene and viewed CCTV footage of the incident after Cowling had left.
Police visited Cowling on July 25 where he admitted to throwing the honey tub at the victim and was charged, according to the same police documents.
Solicitor Foster represented the defendant in court and said he has since been attending rehab, with his response to rehab being "strong."
Magistrate Viney said due to Cowling's age, he "should have known better."
"It's an appalling way to behave considering your age," she said.
Before a decision was made, the court heard Cowling had no criminal history and had not been in contact with the victim since the incident.
Cowling was sentenced to a 12 month conditional release order.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
