There is excitment among the ranks of the Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball Association.
The club is set to resume its junior competition for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic.
As such the association is keen to welcome past young players as well as junior newcomers to join its ranks in time for the upcoming season.
The competition is set to hit off on October 16 with the Mariners keen to welcome new young players.
READ MORE:
A spokesperson said the association welcomed all abilities and praised the sport as a great way to continue learning with hand eye co-ordination.
"TBall is the introduction to juniors and most importantly having fun," they said.
"Junior baseball is great way to start sport with learning to work as a team while having fun.
"Baseball is a game where every player is included. The skills you learn with baseball can be used to transition into other sports."
The spokesperson sung the praises of baseball and the Mariners Association as family friendly and a great way to make new friends.
Keen boys and girls aged 4-14 are needed to fill teams for a travelling competition as well as take part in Tball.
TBall is for youngsters aged 4-7 and is held every Thursday at Ison Park from 5pm.
Zooka targets 8 to 10-year-olds with training from 5pm Tuesdays at Ison Park. This age group will travel to play against other Wollongong teams on Sunday mornings.
There is also a juniors competition open to 11-14-year-olds. They train every Tuesday from 5pm at Ison Park and will travel to play against other Wollongong teams on a Sunday morning.
Anyone interested in playing is asked to come along so the association can get organised for the upcoming season.
If you have any further questions please call Kerrie 0411 500 687.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.