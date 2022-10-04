One luxury cabin farm stay, on 160 acres of land in the heart of Kangaroo Valley, is in the running to be named one of the best in the state in a prestigious award.
Amaroo Valley Springs, which was a honeymoon destination for a Married at First Sight this year, has been named as a finalist in the hosted accommodation category in the NSW Tourism Awards.
Owner Andy Cichanowski said he was nervous when he received an email in September, but it was "quite exciting" to discover it could win the accolade.
He said it was "quite a lengthy process" when he applied in the middle of the year for the first time.
As part of the application process, Mr Cichanowski had to outline Amaroo's business model, what is offered to guests, how the farm stay worked with other businesses, pay a fee and conduct interviews with a panel.
The annual competition is ran by the NSW Tourism Industry Council in partnership with Destination NSW.
The council's senior director Paula Martin, said it was "a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of the NSW tourism industry over the past 12 months, and is a reflection of the hard work of the thousands of tourism operators across the state."
The winners of 27 categories will be announced at a gala dinner on November 17 at Luna Park.
"It'd be fantastic because it is judged by an industry panel," Mr Cichanowski said.
The win would not only be a nod to Amaroo Valley Springs, but all of the surrounding businesses promoted at the luxury farm stay.
Guests have the opportunity to have a tailored experience with add-ons such as massages, a wine tour and canoeing with external businesses in the area.
"It's not just awarding us, it's awarding everyone who has worked with us who make it all happen," he said.
Mr Cichanowski said Amaroo Valley Springs had a five star rating on Airbnb, and was rated a 10 on Booking.com, where an award would have a "flow-on effect" for the business.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.