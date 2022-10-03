30th quilting fundraiser set to be the biggest yet

Volunteer crafters of the south coast have been keenly sewing quilts and textile art for a cause.
This year, their community fundraising event promises to be the biggest yet.
The 30th annual quilt and craft show run by the Children's Medical Research Institute Gerringong committee is coming up soon, to raise vital funds for kids with genetic diseases and the scientists who are finding treatments.
From October 21-23, the quilt show will take over Gerringong Town Hall, complete with the displays and sales, other market stalls, a raffle, and cake stall.
Gerringong's charitable sewing group has been stockpiling their best work from the past two years, in preparation of their event returning from a pandemic hiatus. So there will be plenty of unique handmade treasures available at the market.
As a special treat, an icon of the Australian crafting world will also be on show.
The ABC Landline Quilt of Memories, featuring 364 squares reflecting life on the land and measuring 4.5m by 2m, will be on display at the fundraiser. The squares were made by CWA and other quilting groups and individuals Australia-wide for the program's anniversary.
Entry to the quilt show is $5.
The CMRI Gerringong committee also has another fundraiser on the calendar this year: a Melbourne Cup luncheon.
Tickets for the November 1 event are available online.
