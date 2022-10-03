South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

30th quilting fundraiser set to be the biggest yet

Updated October 4 2022 - 3:57am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong crafters have been sewing throughout the pandemic years, and have a huge stockpile of items for this years charity quilt show. Front: Dawn Miller, Joyce Sharpe and Margaret Weir. Back: Joycelyn Humphreys, Edith Burgess, Mena Sharpe, Barbara Donald, Gwen Wishart, Suzanne St Claire and Sue Demetreson. Picture supplied.

Volunteer crafters of the south coast have been keenly sewing quilts and textile art for a cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.