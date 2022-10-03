The next Koori Knockout is heading to the Central Coast.
In a thrilling grand final, Newcastle All Blacks defeated Walgett Aboriginal Connection 22-16 to claim the prestigious title and hosting rights.
Thousands of avid footy fans braved a still-sodden Bomaderry Sporting Complex to see the Knockout through to the final siren on Monday (October 3).
Junior grand finals kicked off the day: Waterloo Storm under-15 girls blitzed a 42-0 victory over the Gadhu Sisters, and La Perouse Panthers under-15 boys won 16-12 against the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors.
Cabbage Tree Island under-17 girls won 16-8 against South Taree RLFC, while the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors under-17 boys surged ahead for a 28-10 triumph against Combined Countries.
In the women's, Dunghutti Connexions and Newcastle Yowies proved they meant business.
Dunghutti scored early with two tries in the first half (but no successful conversions) and the ladies held firm in their defensive line, not letting the Yowies through.
Coming back in the second, Newcastle took a leaf out of their opponents' book - not only did they keep Dunghutti at bay, but even managed to break through for a try and successful conversion with two minutes to spare.
Ultimately, the women of Dunghutti emerged victorious, defeating the Yowies 8-6.
Then there was the headliner.
Newcastle All Blacks versus Walgett Aboriginal Connection was a no-holds-barred battle to get ahead during the first half.
Walgett scored early and guest star Latrell Mitchell made a successful conversion, but Newcastle managed to return serve in the form of a penalty goal and a hard-fought try halfway through the first.
From there, the All Blacks were only going up.
Both sides were hungry to get ahead but Newcastle were the ones to manage a second try, setting the score 12-6 at half time.
Walgett returned to the second well and truly fired up. They even narrowed the margin briefly, but the All Blacks' train was on a roll.
Newcastle got ahead with another two tries, despite the WAC's best defensive efforts (and another try plus conversion).
With about 30 seconds left, and Newcastle up 22-16, it was decided: Newcastle All Blacks were the Koori Knockout 2022 champions.
That evening, Simone Smith of Dunghutti Connexions and Adrian 'AJ' Davis were crowned players of the tournament.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
