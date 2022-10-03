The finalists for the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards have been announced, with some Shoalhaven businesses making the cut.
Mt Hay Retreat in Berry is one of these businesses, with Manager Louise Halloum saying she is "so proud."
"It feels absolutely amazing, it is quite the achievement," she said.
The awards are run by the NSW Tourism Industry Council and has been running for 32 years.
According to the 'Business NSW' website, the awards aim to celebrate business excellence, acknowledge business innovation and reward exceptional customer service.
Mrs Halloum said this is the second year her retreat business has been nominated, after winning an award in 2021.
"My business has been running for seven years, so to have won an award through the competition last year and to be nominated again is fantastic," she said.
"Tourism and retreat businesses have been through so much these past few years, so it's great to recognise them."
Mrs Halloum said her proudness of making it this far in the competition also comes from her business being a small, family owned retreat.
"Lots of companies in these awards are huge corporate businesses," she said.
"So to be a finalist as a small family owned business means so much to me."
The Shoalhaven also saw the Shoalhaven City Council and Amaroo Valley Springs in Kangaroo Valley make it to the finalists.
NSW Tourism Industry Council Senior Director, Paula Partin said these past few years have been tough for the tourism industry and it is important to recognise the businesses who lived through the tough times.
"The NSW Tourism Awards are a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of the NSW tourism industry over the past twelve months and is a reflection of the hard work of the thousands of tourism operators across the state," she said.
"It is impressive to see the number of operators and regions who made the most of lockdowns and restricted travel to build new visitor experiences in anticipation of the return of international travel and worked together to attract domestic visitors to their regions."
Managed by the NSW Tourism Industry Council in partnership with Destination NSW, the NSW Tourism Award Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner on 17 November 2022 at Luna Park Sydney.
Winners in the designated national award categories will represent NSW at the Australian Tourism Awards hosted by NSW Government and Destination NSW to be held in Sydney, 17 March 2023.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
