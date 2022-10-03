Take two of Australia's legends of Rock and Roll - who also just happen to be household names through their work on TV stage, radio and film - put them together on stage with a hot band, and you have the recipe for a superbly entertaining, energetic and professional showstopper event! On October 11 from 6.00pm to 11.00pm, come and see Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde bring to the stage great music, featuring hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets available from the Dunn Lewis Centre.

