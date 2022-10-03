David Hobson & Colin Lane "In Tails"
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra
On October 7, come and see what happens when a "comedian and an opera singer's worlds collide" in this hilarious performance. Running from 8.00pm to 10.00pm, the event is a perfect night out for the family, which will have everyone in stiches. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketsearch.com.
Orchid Society Native Orchid Show
Ulladulla Civic Centre, Ulladulla
Interested in flowers? This one is for you! On October 8, come along to the Civic Centre in Ulladulla for the Native Orchid Show, being put on by the Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society. Running from 10.00am to 3.00pm, this free public event will prove to interest even those who know nothing about flowers.
Berry Bowling Club Markets
Berry Bowling Club, Berry
Enjoy a 'Berry Nice Day Out' with a visit to the Berry Bowling Club Markets! Held on the second Saturday of the month, stalls are set amongst the green grounds of The Berry Bowling Club. Explore the stalls, enjoy a game of bowls, catch up with friends on October 8.
READ MORE:
Fairytales on Ice
Ulladulla Civic Centre, Ulladulla
On October 8, come see the show touring Australia, "Fairytales on Ice". Direct from its sellout tour in the US, this ice skating spectacular stars award-winning skaters who bring your favourite fairy tale characters to life through ice skating, singing, and music! Featuring stories and characters from The Little Mermaid & The Pirate Adventures, explore the fairy tale land alongside Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, and more! Running from 7.00pm to 8.50pm, this event is sure to put a smile on everyone's face. Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com.
Shannons Classic Car Show and special evening with Frankie and Wilbur
Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla
Take two of Australia's legends of Rock and Roll - who also just happen to be household names through their work on TV stage, radio and film - put them together on stage with a hot band, and you have the recipe for a superbly entertaining, energetic and professional showstopper event! On October 11 from 6.00pm to 11.00pm, come and see Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde bring to the stage great music, featuring hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets available from the Dunn Lewis Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.