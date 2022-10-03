It used to be the site of a desolate and empty paddock, save for a couple of gum trees.
Now the Shoalhaven Native Botanic Gardens are thriving.
Unofficially it is the best backyard in town, complete with a rainforest, bush tucker garden, and all kinds things to discover hidden among the plants.
There are unique sculptures and water features nestled in the garden beds, native beehives in the trees, plus Banjo the cat, who lives next door and greets guests from behind his enclosure.
Not bad for a block that was a barren eyesore only 15 years ago.
The Native Botanic Gardens are a lush oasis with about 400 species of native plants - from endemic to endangered - and it all started with two neighbours who had a bit of time on their hands.
Rob Stewart and the late Roger Tilley quite literally built this place from the ground up.
With help from a band of volunteers, of course.
Every Monday the volunteer gardeners can be found weeding and planting, maintaining and propagating, and brainstorming new ideas over morning tea.
This week the big topic was security cameras, following recent plant thefts; the gardeners are also getting some mature native trees to finish off their latest project, the West Australian garden.
Walking through the gardens with Mr Stewart, who is also president of the gardens committee, his almost encyclopaedic knowledge of even the most rare native species is a marvel.
The former horticulturalist has poured his heart and soul in to the garden. After a spate of ill health forced him to give up work, Mr Stewart and Mr Tilley set to creating the space we see today.
Mr Stewart said it was Roger who sparked the idea.
"This started when I was 46, I got really sick and went through a lot of big surgery and got pensioned off," he said.
"Roger was my neighbour back then, and he said 'so what are you going to do with the rest of your life - why don't we do something here?'
"Roger was a keen gardener and used to travel a lot, sending me seeds back in the mail while he was away."
Over the years, the group has grown to about 25 members - though more people of all ages and abilities are always welcome.
Secretary of the gardeners Tom Korevaar joined with only a basic knowledge of gardening, keen to learn more.
Since then, he's become an integral part of the group as secretary.
Mr Korevaar joked it was simply because 'they found out I could read and write' - though really, he has carved out his place as an active volunteer and beloved friend since retiring to Shoalhaven Heads a few years ago.
"I knew very little about plants or horticulture and all of that, but my wife is pretty cluey about all that, so I though I'd better come and learn a few things," he said.
"I came to learn about plants, push wheelbarrows full of mulch and all that... then they made me secretary."
The volunteers of Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden are gearing up for their annual plant sale in January.
It is the highlight of the year for many green thumbs around the region, and also a major fundraiser for the gardens committee.
"We usually sell about three quarters [of all plants we propagate], and along with our raffle, raise about $13,000," Mr Stewart said.
"It all goes back into equipment and signage... and side projects like the West Australian Garden - that cost us about $10,000."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
