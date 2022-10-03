South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Places
Our People

Meet the volunteers of Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Gardens - the unofficial best backyard in town

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee members of the Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

It used to be the site of a desolate and empty paddock, save for a couple of gum trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.