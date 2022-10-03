A new era of Shoalhaven first-grade cricket will commence this Saturday.
The Shoalhaven District Cricket Association [SDCA] and the South Coast Cricket Association merged their first-grade competitions with matches to commence this Saturday, October 8.
"It's going to be fantastic and improve the quality of cricket being played," SDCA president Shane Isherwood said.
The president said the merged competition made sense as only four Shoalhaven based first grade sides had been nominated to play this season.
Now North Nowra Cambewarra, Berry Shoalhaven Heads, Bomaderry and Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens will play in what should be a highly competitive merged competition.
Noted South Coast teams Kiama, Shellharbour and The Rail will play in what looks to be a strong 11-side competition.
Promising young Shoalhaven cricketers will now have a competition that will test them and a path to further their careers.
The new competition starts off with a series of one-day matches.
The Berry Magpies will be looking to start the season off on a winning note on Saturday when they take on Shellharbour City at the Berry Sports Complex, while the Bomaderry Tigers travel away to play the Kiama Cavaliers at the Kiama Sporting Complex.
Norths have the first round bye and will then host the Kookas on Saturday, October 15 at Bernie Regan Oval.
Plans to form a merged first-grade competition came after a general conversation after a representative zone meeting.
The SDCA president said a merged competition with the Southern Highlands was considered but ruled out due to travel concerns with issues with the roads.
The SDCA's traditional lower grade competitions [second, third and fourth] will continue as normal with matches to start this Saturday.
Juniors start after the school holidays and numbers are looking good.
President Isherwood said in general there was reason to be excited about the upcoming season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.