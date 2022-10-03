The Shoalhaven Bicycle User Group (BUG) has celebrated its 25th anniversary of the formation of the group.
On Wednesday 28, a dinner at the Worrigee Sports Club function room saw members come together to celebrate the occasion.
Foundation member Jim Florence said speeches were made on the benefits cycling and clubs bring to the community.
"Peter McLean gave a speech on Bicycle New South Wales (the BUG's parent organisation) and what they're trying to achieve, and the relationship between BUGs and BNSW," he said.
The Master of Ceremonies Anne Cornish introduced the 'BUG' President, Peter Cassar, and the Guests of Honour.
Mr Cassar made a speech and introduced the guests to the Committee and Ride Leaders.
Guests of honour at the function were:
Mr Florence also spoke at the event, giving history of the BUG over its last 25 years, explaining the genesis of the BUG and how it has evolved, using research from the minutes and other records kept from the inception of the BUG.
Mr Florance said a number of presentations were made during the evening, including certificates of Appreciation to Jim Florence and Chris Langmaid for the role they played in the formation of the original Shoalhaven BUG as foundation members of the BUG.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Award of Life Membership, which was given to Wayne Beckenham.
"His contribution to the BUG above and beyond what would normally be expected, over twenty five years," Mr Florence said.
Being the silver anniversary attendees were asked to wear something silver, with Monica Palczewski winning first prize for best dressed and second place going to Steve Perry.
A slide show of photographs of the BUG members over the past twenty five years was organised by Wayne Beckenham, and projected onto a screen.
The slide show attracted much interest from the members, and brought back many memories, according to Mr Florence.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
