South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

The Shoalhaven Bicycle User Group has celebrated its 25th anniversary

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:21am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foundation members Chris Langmaid and Roz Langmaid. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven Bicycle User Group (BUG) has celebrated its 25th anniversary of the formation of the group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.