On July 13 1979, the Shoalhaven was proclaimed a city and to celebrate the milestone, a commemorative coin was created.
Mayor at the time and current councillor, Greg Watson said the coin was distributed to workers at HMAS Albatross, schools, businesses and community members.
"I believe 20,000 of the coins were struck," he said.
"It was a historic event, so we made the coins to remember when the Shoalhaven was established as a city."
Mr Watson said the establishment came as result of changing federal leadership.
"I said to council that it would probably be a nice thing to become a city," he said.
"It would show the new Prime Minister (Malcom Fraser) that we were progressing as a community and a region."
When the idea struck, Mr Watson pitched the idea to the Minister for Local Government, with the Minister simply replying, "I don't see why not."
When local government areas were established as a city back then, the councils would receive around $200 to $300 thousand to go toward the region, according to Mr Watson.
"This doesn't sound like a heap now, but back in the day that was a lot and it could go toward some great projects," he said.
Once the establishment was confirmed, a street parade was held in Nowra where all towns from Ulladulla, to St Georges Basin came to celebrate the day.
It was on this day where 20,000 commemorative coins began to be distributed.
As for the coin itself, the front bears a Lyrebird, one of Australia's best-known birds, with text surrounding the image, reading, "Shoalhaven City Council . Incorporated 1st August 1979."
The back of the coin has no image, rather text which reads, "The Governor of NSW on 13-7-79 proclaimed Shoalhaven as a city. The Shire was converted & constituted on & from 1-8-79 simultaneously as a municipality & city."
While the coin holds no monetary uses, Mr Watson said it could now be worth around $200 to $300.
"There's only 20,000 of them and they could be laying around in some people's houses," he said.
"They are a great collectors item."
READ MORE:
This was the first time the Shoalhaven City Council created a coin to commemorate a moment, however it would not be the last.
In 2002, a coin was created to thank the South Australian, Queensland and New South Wales firefighters who fought to save homes in the fires which struck the Shoalhaven, according to Mr Watson.
"I had my Deputy Mayor travel to South Australia, Queensland and all around New South Wales to distribute the coin to thank them for their efforts in helping the Shoalhaven during terrible times," he said.
The community also thanked the firefighters by having a parade and BBQ at the Nowra Showground, which saw over 5000 people attend.
Only 10,000 of the commemorative firefighter coins were struck, according to Mr Watson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.