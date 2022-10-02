South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our History

The Shoalhaven was proclaimed a city in 1979, with a coin made to commemorate the history

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:15am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The coin which was made the commemorate the establishment of the Shoalhaven as a city. Picture Tom McGann.

On July 13 1979, the Shoalhaven was proclaimed a city and to celebrate the milestone, a commemorative coin was created.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.