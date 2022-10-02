Walgett Aboriginal Connection has dominated day three of the Koori Knockout, achieving blistering wins - with massive margins to boot.
Kicking off the day with a match against Dunghutti Connexions, the WAC steamrolled their opponents 30-0 and set the tone for the rest of their Sunday.
But they weren't the only hard-hitting team to post a massive score.
Bourke Warriors also started their Sunday a massive 40-0 win over the Gumbaynggir Rams.
With that, the stage was set: the far western neighbours would face off in the Pool A final, and a thriller was all but guaranteed.
Sunday had a packed schedule of men's pool matches across both Bomaderry Sporting Complex and Rugby Park in South Nowra.
In Pool D, Newcastle All Blacks defeated the Western Koori Eels 12-0; La Perouse Panthers beat the Wellington Wedgetails 22-6.
Pool C's Nanima Common Connections dominated their match against Blacktown Red Belly Warriors, winning 16-0.
Also in Pool C, Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers and Griffith Three Ways kept a close match - though the WAR ultimately won 12-10.
Castlereagh All Blacks and Waterloo Storm put on a ripper show for the thousands of Knockout spectators, with Castlereagh winning 14-10 in the Pool B qualifier.
In a battle of the birds, Newcastle Emus faced off with Goodooga Magpies; Newcastle came away with a 10-4 victory.
When the Pool A final rolled around on Sunday afternoon, Walgett and Bourke had legions of passionate supporters cheering them on.
Coming out to the gate, the Warriors and the WAC were all fired up. But for the Bourke boys, it seemed no matter how hard they fought, they couldn't catch a break.
Ultimately Walgett Aboriginal Connection came away with a decisive 20-4 victory.
In the Pool B final, Castlereagh All Blacks were overjoyed with their 12-8 win over the Newcastle Emus.
Wiradjuri Aboriginal RIvers and Nanima Common Connections tied 10-10 in the Pool C final, with Nanima declared winners; Newcastle All Blacks clinched victory over the La Perouse Panthers, 6-4.
The Koori Knockout is broadcast by NITV; Monday's grand final games will be live on free-to-air TV, SBS on Demand, and the NITV Facebook page.
Full draws and live scores are also on the KO App.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
