We're getting to the sharp end of the Koori Knockout now.
On day three of the mega rugby league carnival, teams battled it out through their last pool matches and finals qualifiers in a thrilling display.
Pool A and Pool B finals - and their respective qualifiers - drew an an enthusiastic crowd to Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
Thousands streamed through the gates to see teams including Walgett, Bourke, Waterloo, and Castlereagh go head-to-head.
The following teams will play the Koori Knockout finals on Monday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex:
Walgett Aboriginal Connection v Castlereagh All Blacks
Nanima Common Connections v Newcastle All Blacks
Winners of these matches will play the grand final at 3.50pm.
La Perouse Panthers v Dunghutti Connexions
Wellington Wedgetails v Newcastle Yowies
Winners of these matches will play the grand final at 3pm.
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors v La Perouse Panthers
Mt Druitt United v Combined Countries
Winners of these matches will play the grand final at 2.10pm.
Cabbage Tree Island v South Taree RLFC
These young ladies will play at 1.20pm.
South Coast Black Cockatoos v La Perouse Panthers
Redfern All Blacks v Blacktown Red Belly Warriors
Winners of these matches will play the grand final at 12.30pm
Koori Connections RLFC v Gadhu Sisters
These young ladies will play at 11.40am
Blacktown Red Belly Warriors defeated La Perouse Panthers 40-10.
The young men played their Grand Final on Friday.
Blacktown stunned the crowds (and their opponents) with their skills and power all day, blitzing the competition with consistently high scores.
Onlookers said the team was 'on another level'.
The Koori Knockout is broadcast by NITV; Monday's games will be live on free-to-air TV, SBS on Demand, and the NITV Facebook page.
Full draws and live scores are also on the KO App.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
