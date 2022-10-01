South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Stella's Ghost release first single 'bully' on streaming services

October 1 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R Lu Byrne, Mia Seten, Mike Barry, Eve Thomas and Wes Thomas. Picture supplied.

A band with local links is set to release their very first single, with 'Bully' hitting streaming services for indie emo punk line-up Stella's Ghost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.