A band with local links is set to release their very first single, with 'Bully' hitting streaming services for indie emo punk line-up Stella's Ghost.
The band is fronted by Eve Thomas, with Shellharbour Anglican College schoolmate and Shell Cove resident Mia Seten on bass.
The pair have been playing together in various forms for years and are now joined by Eve's brother Wes Thomas (keys), Lu Byrnes (lead guitar) and Mike Barry (drums). The band was pulled together by a mixture of family, friendship and social media.
The single features South Coast product, Aodhan (aka Aidan Whitehall), who has been finding success in the music world since winning the Unearthed High Indigenous initiative in 2020.
Stella's Ghost have been playing to increasingly large crowds in Sydney, the South Coast and Canberra, and they've been building a reputation for their fantastically entertaining, hard-rocking sets featuring Eve's dreamy vocals over their tight, guitar-driven sound.
Eve has previously released singles under the names Stella Ghost (on Unearthed) and Eve Sophia, with her single Love Drug praised by no less than Triple J royalty Dave Ruby Howe, but has always wanted to be part of a band.
"I love it that Stella's Ghost is made up of awesome musicians who all bring something different to the mix," she said.
Their new song 'Bully' is described by Eve as marking the start of the band's professional musical career.
Highlighting the manipulation of a cheating ex, this track digs deep into the raw emotion behind being gaslighted.
"The notion of being made to feel like you're in the wrong is perfectly portrayed in the opening lyric, 'I don't want to be the big bully', where you second-guess your actions at someone else's whim," said Eve.
The call-and-response nature of the track gives insight into the fact there are always two sides to a story, and sometimes neither is correct.
The song also dives into the sickening feeling of being left behind as an ex-partner moves on.
The song originated as a much more subtle, mellow piece written by Eve. Upon collaboration with Aodhan, the pair developed it into a far more powerful, punchy tune that draws on the whole band's strong-suits.
The demo by Eve and Aodhan took merely a day to forge, and remains as the core of the finished product.
This song has been highly anticipated by Stella's Ghost's audience, and finally it is ready to play loud and on repeat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.