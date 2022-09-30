South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Where are the best places to grab a coffee in the Shoalhaven this International Coffee Day?

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Tom McGann enjoying a mocha to start the day. Picture Tom McGann.

International Coffee Day hits on October 1, so where are the best places to grab a coffee in the Shoalhaven to celebrate the day?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.