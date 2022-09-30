International Coffee Day hits on October 1, so where are the best places to grab a coffee in the Shoalhaven to celebrate the day?
As a journalist, there are many early mornings getting to jobs throughout the Shoalhaven, meaning a coffee is very much needed.
From Ulladulla to Gerringong, here are some of the best places in the Shoalhaven to grab a coffee.
'Native' is a café overlooking the harbour in Ulladulla.
Not only does it provide pristine views and friendly staff, but the coffee is smooth and hot.
From cappuccinos to mochas, there's nothing quite like starting the day overlooking the harbour sipping on a hot coffee.
'Oceanvibe' is another safe bet in Ulladulla, with a warm and friendly environment.
The interior of the café gives a rustic feel which leads outside to a homely looking deck looking over the harbour.
The workers show off with their artistic coffee making, creating aesthetic art in the foam, which is quickly destroyed as you drink the delicious hot coffee.
This is one place I have gone to time and time again and never it disappoints.
Huskisson is known for being a beautiful, coastal town and with it comes great cafés producing amazing coffee - '5 Little Pigs' is just that.
Sit outside on a cool Winters morning and look out on the ocean while you enjoy a hot coffee.
I have been to '5 Little Pigs' a few times now and each time, I have enjoyed the coffees they produce.
There is just something that feels so special about looking out on the ocean in Huskisson while enjoying a hot coffee, we really do live in a fantastic part of the world, don't we?
I'm going to pretend here that hot chocolate counts as coffee because believe me when I say, 'Worrigee Bakehouse' makes some of the best hot chocolates you will ever have.
Their coffees are great too of course, but if you are a child at heart like myself, sometimes a hot chocolate is needed.
If you're passing through Worrigee and you stop at the Worrigee Bakehouse, there is nothing I can recommend more than their hot chocolates.
If you want to try the best of both worlds, their mochas are also to die for.
Despite the name, 'The Tea Club' does produce more than just tea, they make some amazing coffee.
But it's not just the coffee that makes 'The Tea Club' a great place, it's the garden and seating area out the back.
When you walk through the café, you end up outside in an area that has such a cool vibe.
I have spent times working in the garden drinking a coffee and I have genuinely forgotten I am at a café.
With friendly staff, great tasting coffee and a really cool environment, 'The Tea Club' is not one to miss.
'Zest' gives off a rustic, yet chilled and hip vibe.
It's not just their great coffee that will wake you up, but their food and the music creates an environment that will have you wanting to go back time and time again... and I do.
'Zest' is my go to stop for a coffee break during the day if I'm out in Nowra doing jobs, with their cappuccinos being foamy and rich (and sweet if you add two sugars like me).
'Deli on Kinghorne' is another café with a great vibe in Nowra.
The workers will get to know you by name, as they did with me, if you go in enough for their coffee and food.
They make one of the best mochas in Nowra and has been a regular stop for me for a long time.
In fact, the coffee is so good, in the recent federal election, the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny Morrison stopped in for a coffee while they were in Nowra.
'Queen St Café' in Berry is one that gives an almost luxurious feel, with their coffees matching the vibe.
The coffees are stylish, such is the furniture and interior of the café in the village of Berry.
If you want to start your day and enjoy a coffee in a nice and fancy environment, this is the one not to miss.
Overlooking Werri Beach, 'Sea Vista Café' is another prime example of how lucky we are to live along to coast.
Enjoying a coffee looking over the ocean is something else, and is something which many people will not be able to do this International Coffee Day, however we can.
Their coffees are delicious, made by friendly staff who will go out of their way to make your visit special.
I remember one time going there and enjoying the views so much, I went out of my way to sit outside in the cold wind just to admire the ocean.
Of course, the hot coffee I drank outside looking at the pristine views warmed me up quickly.
There are many cafés in the Shoalhaven that produce great coffee, so go try some out this International Coffee Day and support businesses in the community.
