U13s. U15s and U17s kick off the first day of the Koori Knockout

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:40am, first published 2:30am
The U13 Dunghutti Young Bloods after their round one victory. Picture by Koori Knockout Facebook Page

The 2022 Koori Knockout is in full swing this morning despite a strong downpour to start the day on a rainy note, this did little to phase the strong crop of junior teams ready to give it their all in hopes of bringing home championship glory.

