The 2022 Koori Knockout is in full swing this morning despite a strong downpour to start the day on a rainy note, this did little to phase the strong crop of junior teams ready to give it their all in hopes of bringing home championship glory.
Semi-finals
U17 girls
The Cabbage Tree Island outfit proved too strong defensively for the Waterloo Storm, laying claim to a grand final place with a 12-0.
South Taree clinched a single-try victory from the Gadhu sisters to advance 4-0.
U17 Boys
The Combined Countries took on the Newcastle All Blacks, but there was little to separate the two teams who battled out a 6-6 draw
U15 Boys
The Redfern All Blacks battled out a narrow victory over the Erambie All Blacks 10-4.
The Blacktwon Red Belly Warriors were a dominant force when they came up against the South Coast Brothers 24-0.
U15 Girls
The Waterloo Storm took a win by forfeit after Cabbage Tree Island with drew from the match.
The Gadhu sisters secured a 12-0 win over Koori Connections RLFC
U13 Boys
The U13 Boys grand final has now been set with the dominant Blacktown Red Belly Warriors clashing with with the ever crafty La Perouse Panthers.
The La Perouse Panthers have put their best foot forward in their semi-final clash over our South Coast Black Cockatoos taking out the critical victory 22-0 in what was a strong display of the quality team.
The Blacktown Red Belly Warriors have booked their ticket to the U13 Grand Final with a decisive victory over the Dunghutti Young Bloods 44-0 in an absolute dynamite showing of footy. Dunghutti put up a good fight but they were heavily outgunned by a Blacktown side that appears to be on another level.
U17 Girls - Round 1
The Cabbage Tree Island Girls have fully flexed their muscle with a 34-0 thrashing of Kempsey United. It was the exact type of performance you'd want to open your campaign with.
Waterloo Storm cruised to a 16-0 victory over the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors. The score isn't indicative of the Warriors effort but the Storm proved to be just too strong.
U17 Boys
The Narwan Eels have dispatched of the Campbelltown Ghosts 20-6 in a strong showing. A strong start spearheaded the side to victory as they look to continue their run into the semi-finals.
The Blacktown Red Belly Warriors detonated against Birrwaadhuul 24-4, keeping their dominant start going full steam ahead.
The La Perouse Panthers played a diligent brand of footy to dispatch of a tough Dunghutti side 14-6. The Panthers communicated well and had a visible trust in one another that helped them to pull ahead.
The Barwon United Swans have pulled off the narrow 6-4 victory over the Illawarra Titans in what is a devastating result for the Gong. A successful penalty by the Swans was the key to the victory.
U15 Boys - Round 2
The South Coast Black Cockatoos have flexed their Shoalhaven muscle with a dynamite 34-0 over a tough South Taree unit. From the jump it never looked in doubt and the cohesive Cockatoos unit covered every single aspect on the field. This type of performance goes a long way for confidence.
U13 Boys
An absolute ripper of a match was played between the Newcastle All Blacks and Dunghutti Young Bloods, with Dunghutti walking away winners 14-12 in a clash that came down to the wire. Lance Robinson and Darryl Russell were both driving forces behind their sides win, with their finger prints being left all over the game.
The Blacktown Red Belly Warriors continued their dominant form as they down the Campbelltown Ghosts 42-0. The side has now only conceded one try in their first two games as they appear as one of the favourites so far.
The South Coast Black Cockatoos also remained focused and got the job done downing Waterloo Storm 20-8. Another fine display from the young Cockatoos has yet again put them in the upper echelon of the competition.
The Illawarra Titans were give a rude shock being on the receiving end of a streaking La Perouse Panthers side ready to pounce. The Panthers secured the decisive victory winning 30-6.
The Dunghutti Young Bloods and Blacktown Red Belly Warriors, and the South Coast Black Cockatoos and the La Perouse Panthers will clash in the semi-finals.
U13 Boys
The Dunghutti Young Bloods and Mt Druitt United battled in a tight clash for the first match of the day. In a low scoring defensive affair the Young Bloods took out the victory 6-4 in a match that really could have gone either way. Despite United getting on the board first, Dunghutti stayed focused and were able to rally with their successful penalty being the decider.
The Blacktown Red Belly Warriors have made a clear statement to the rest of the competition with a dominant 60-4 win over the Redfern All Blacks. From the jump the Warriors outclassed their opponent with their speed and cohesive team play putting Redfern on the back foot straight away.
It is the start we wanted to see from the young South Coast Black Cockatoos who were focused and on fire against Gulaga Dreaming, 32-4. The cheers were extra loud for the young Cockatoos who will be looking to make a statement on their home ground.
Finally the classy La Perouse Panthers dispatched of Kempsey United 30-6, putting them in the upper echelon of the competition as well as they prepared to face another challenge come round two.
U15 Boys
South Taree defeated the Campbelltown Ghosts 10-6 to kick off the U15 pool. It was a narrow path to victory for the Ghosts who made the clutch plays needed to walk away victorious.
The South Coast Black Cockatoos unit got off to another flying start with a decisive 28-4 win over Birrawwaadhuul. The five try haul was shared nicely amongst the team, with the young unit looking extremely strong across the park.
Castlereigh Connection (Roman Kershaw Memorial) suffered a narrow defeat 14-8 against a gutsy La Perouse Panthers side, while there were opportunities for Castlereigh, the valiant Panthers defense did just enough to hold them off.
The Newcastle Yowies flexed their full metropolitan muscle in a 28-4 win over Koori Connections. The Yowies who are always strong across all age groups showed that 2022 isn't going to be any different with their strong play evident from the kick off, one to definitely watch out for.
Mt Druitt United lost a close rumble with Eramble All Blacks 10-6. The physical affair was dictated by both teams strong defense across the park, with the first try advantage giving the All Blacks the momentum.
U17 Boys
The Blacktown Red Belly Warriors flexed their muscle to begin with in a 28-0 smackdown of Koori Connections. Across the board the Warriors looked classy and focused coming out of the gates scorching hot.
Dunghutti and Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors could not be separated in what was a tight 18-18 draw at full time. Both sides definitely had their moments but also lost focus at times on the defensive side of things. There were chances that either side could have taken to walk away victorious.
The Western Koori Warriors have lost 24-0 against a tough Wellington Wedgetails side in opening round of the U17s. The Wedgetails were took cohesive across the park and had energy that the Warriors just could not match.
Open Women
Yuin Fitt secured a tough 6-0 victory over the Wall Street Warriors in a match that really could have gone either way.
Dunghutti Connections continue to flex their strength across all grades as their women's side took home the victory 10-0 over Blacktown.
The Newcastle Yowies showed they mean business in a derby against close rival South Taree. The Yowies were dominant from the start, pushing Taree to the brink straight. They walked off winners 34-0.
Campbelltown looked cool, calm and collected in their 16-6 dismantling of Serpents United. Never once did they look phased.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
