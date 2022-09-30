South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Jervis Bay Community Cruise Ship Coalition delivers first petition against cruise ships in Jervis Bay to State Government

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervis Bay Community Cruise Ship Coalition delivering petition to Shelley Hancock. Picture supplied.

A petition against cruise ships in Jervis Bay has made its way to the State Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.