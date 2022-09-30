A petition against cruise ships in Jervis Bay has made its way to the State Government.
Penny Davidson is the Chair of the Jervis Bay Community Cruise Ship Coalition and has been a strong advocate against Jervis Bay becoming a cruise ship docking destination.
"This is the first petition against the proposed idea to go to Parliament," Mrs Davidson said.
The petition started in December 2021 due to a "lack of information coming from the Government" and has since gained over 7500 signatures from both community members and visitors, according to Mrs Davidson.
Mrs Davidson said Jervis Bay is currently listed as a potential future cruise ship docking destination in the draft Marine Park Management Plan.
"Stage one of the plan is out in a draft format and stage two which will be rules and regulations will be out soon," she said.
"We gave this petition to Shelley Hancock now before stage two is out."
Stage two of the plan will also allow for public consultation.
"When stage two of the draft Marine Park Management Plan is released, we hope the community will share their voices against the idea of cruise ships in Jervis Bay," she said.
"That, along with this petition will go a long way."
Now that the petition has been handed over to Shelley Hancock, Mrs Davidson said moving forward, the group will continue lobbying with Ministers.
"We're going to meet with Minister for Environment, James Griffin soon to voice out concerns," she said.
There is still no date for when the final draft of the management plan will be released, but Mrs Davidson is hoping the efforts of the Jervis Bay Community Cruise Ship Coalition will see Jervis Bay no longer listed as a potential cruise ship docking destination.
"I think it's extremely clear the community do not want cruise ships in Jervis Bay," she said.
"Visitors we've spoken to are horrified at the idea of this small, beautiful costal village becoming a commercialised international cruise ship destination."
