A rare chance to secure this blue-ribbon location on pristine Callala Beach, directly across the road from the beach.
The two-storey home design provides an open spacious living area with spectacular views across Jervis Bay and out to Point Perpendicular.
All your senses will come alive with the sounds of native birds, rolling waves, the cool summer breeze, and the salty smell of the ocean. This home truly represents beachside lifestyle living.
Upstairs features two well sized bedrooms, with built in robes, full bathroom, modern open plan kitchen and large living area flowing out onto the entertaining balcony with expansive water views.
The downstairs area can be a totally separate residence with large bedroom, bathroom, open plan kitchen and living plus internal access from the lock up garage. There is an additional garage plus an enclosed double lock up carport.
Perfect opportunity for a dual income or live in one and lease the other, the choice is yours.
Directly across the road from Callala Beach this position offers water views with a seaside lifestyle. Move in, holiday lease or do both, this design allows for either.
With a choice of two boat ramps Myola and Callala Bay, fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming are just some of the activities to enjoy.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.