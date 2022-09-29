If you do one thing these school holidays, take the family to see Honk! Jr.
The show, presented by Junior Albatross Musicals, is playing now at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
It tells the age-old tale of The Ugly Duckling, chock-a-block with swinging songs, on a whimsical set which looks straight out of a storybook.
Honk! Jr features a stellar cast of young local talents, including James Tebbutt as Ugly (the 'duckling'), Keira Sater as Ida (mother duck), Elliot Choat as Drake (father duck), and Hannah Jones as the villainous-yet-sassy Cat.
In standout supporting roles, Rylee Williams provides delightful comic relief as Greylag - commander of the comical, kazoo-playing, goose flying squad - while Ellie Cooper as brings a sweet side to the pairing as Dot the mother goose.
Georgia Barrett shines as the Bullfrog, reminding everyone to embrace what makes them beautiful - with a powerhouse voice to boot.
In total, 52 young performers grace the stage in the musical spectacular of the school holidays; the show opened on Thursday evening.
Some tickets are still available for Friday (September 30) - showtimes are 2pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets are available online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
