South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Photo gallery: Nowra's Junior Albatross Musicals presents Honk! Jr at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira Sater and James Tebbutt in Honk! Jr. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

If you do one thing these school holidays, take the family to see Honk! Jr.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.