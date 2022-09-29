A woman has been charged with high range PCA near Nowra, allegedly blowing almost five times over the legal limit with children in the car.
At about 11.20am today, officers attached to Nowra Highway Patrol received calls regarding an Audi Q5 who was allegedly driving dangerously along the Princes Highway, Falls Creek.
Three children were in the vehicle at the time, including a three-month old baby; they were unharmed.
The car was driven across a roundabout, which resulted in all four tyres deflating.
After the 33-year-old woman allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test, she was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station where she subjected a secondary breath test analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.249, almost five times over the legal limit.
The Gynmea Bay woman was charged with high-range PCA and was suspended from driving.
She is due to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, November 1 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.