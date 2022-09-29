South Coast Register
A driver has allegedly blown almost five times over the legal limit with children in the car near Falls Creek

Tom McGann
Tom McGann
September 29 2022
The woman blew an alleged reading of 0.249, almost five times over the legal limit. Picture from file.

A woman has been charged with high range PCA near Nowra, allegedly blowing almost five times over the legal limit with children in the car.

