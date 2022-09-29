Finding your finances: A young adult's guide to banking and credit

We've put together an easy to understand guide on banking and credit to help you understand what you need to know about your finances. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



As a young adult, the world of finances can feel intimidating and confusing. It seems you've only just received a debit card and now suddenly there's a whole new world that you didn't know about. The word credit is no longer just followed by the word card, it affects things such as home loans and interest charges.



So for a topic that can be so complex, yet simultaneously so important, how do you even begin to understand it? We've put together an easy to understand guide on banking and credit to help you understand what you need to know about your finances.

What is credit?

We've often heard the word "credit" accompanied by the word "card" following it, but a card is not the only thing credit is attached to. It also refers to a personal or home loan, as well as your electricity or internet services, to name a few.

Credit is the ability to purchase goods or services without having the money to pay at that given moment, with the understanding that it will be paid back at the agreed upon time. But if it is not paid back at that time, fees are often charged as a penalty.

When looking into the world of credit it's important to do your own research so that it benefits your lifestyle, rather than hinders it. Compare credit cards to find the best fit for you and ensure that the various loans and plans you're taking out are viable to pay back in a timely manner.

Credit scores

Along with being able to use credit in order to purchase items, there is also essentially a ranking system for how good you are at repaying the bills you receive with your credit, and this is called a credit score. So, how exactly do you maintain a good score and what does it mean for you?



In order to maintain a good credit score, it's vital that you pay back the money you owe as soon as you receive the bill, or at least before the due date. Maintaining this pattern is essential as it shows lenders that you are a safe bet to lend money to. You can also use a credit card to build your credit score up, so if you have a proven track record of repaying bills on time, it may be time to look into taking out one.

When you own a credit card, it's vital to not just pay the minimum repayment, the remaining balance will begin to accrue interest which can then become unmanageable. Even if you're able to repay it eventually, it's likely that at some point during this process you fell behind on repayments which has likely damaged your credit score.



This is why with any purchase, be it putting an item on a card, purchasing a mobile phone plan or taking out a personal loan, you think it through wisely and ensure you're financially stable enough to pay it back without issues.

When should you sign-up for a credit card?

So, if a credit card can help your credit score, when exactly should you take out one, as a young adult? The short answer is, when you meet the requirements. Every credit card has an eligibility criteria to ensure that you are not coming into possession of a card that you will not be able to pay back, after all, lenders do not want to give money, even in credit form to somebody they see as a risky applicant.



The criteria that you have to meet as a potential applicant includes such factors as your age, income, and prior credit history, so make sure you're repaying that mobile phone bill in full when it comes time for payment each month.

This is not the only factor to consider though when looking to begin your independence as a young adult. Much like banks have a set of standards for you to reach in order to possess a card, you must also consider whether one is right for your lifestyle.



There are several different kinds of cards, each one with varying perks, as well as repayments. Consider why you're looking to own one, maybe it's in case of an emergency, or perhaps for day to day grocery shopping. Regardless, do your research to make an informed decision into whether you would like to begin your credit card journey and if so, which kind of card will suit you best.

Bank accounts

In Australia, there are three kinds of bank accounts; transaction, savings/deposit and term deposit accounts. So what exactly is the difference between the three?

Transaction account

A transaction account can also be known as a cheque account, they're typically for every day purchases such as bill paying or grocery shopping and they tend to have monthly fees. When trying to access these accounts via an ATM a charge generally applies if it is not the same bank your account is with, and they don't tend to accrue much interest overtime.

Savings account

A savings account is an account that will accrue interest, though how much is dependant on the balance within your account. These are a highly used account and can be used for depositing funds and withdrawals. Depending on the bank you're with, some accounts will pay higher interest rates if a withdrawal is not made within a specific timeframe.

Deposit accounts

Finally, there is the deposit account. These bank accounts are paid higher interest, as opposed to a savings account, these interest rates are a fixed amount. A minimum amount must be deposited within the account, and it cannot be used within a specific timeframe which is known as "the term", at the end of the term, the fixed interest rates must be paid.

Understanding your finances is a lifelong situation, filled with reassessing and changing depending on your circumstances. However, as a young person it can feel a little overwhelming to take your first step in this pool. So, it's important to speak to those around you to gain advice and understanding prior to any major financial choices.