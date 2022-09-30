A fire damaged toilet block in Sanctuary Point has left people with disabilities no public toilet and a field with no electricity.
On July 16, vandals lined mattresses along the toilet block at Francis Ryan Sports Ground in Sanctuary Point and set them alight, according to former St George Basin Junior Rugby League Club president, Shannan Swan.
"This happened months ago and it's still burnt," she said.
The damage ruined the disabled toilet and burnt the electrics in the store room which control the power and flood lights on the field.
Mrs Swan said the club had to stop training on the field as a result.
"The electrics are still damaged, the flood lights still won't turn on," she said.
"What is it going to take to fix it?"
In the recent rugby league season, the kids were forced to train on a much smaller oval which could "hardly fit the 200 kids," according to Mrs Swan.
With training for the next rugby league season starting in February, Mrs Swan is pleading with council to fix the damaged disabled toilet and electrics soon to allow the club to return to training on the oval.
"Just help the club and help the community," she said.
"Our club is like a family to these kids, we're keeping kids off the street and active on the field, but without our training grounds, this will become very hard to do."
Residents are also firing up at the state of the burnt toilet block and the now lack of a disabled toilet.
"This happened on July 16 and the disabled toilets are still inaccessible," resident Wal Bourke said.
"There should be no debate or argument here, it just needs to be fixed."
Colleen Prosser walks her dogs past the toilet every day and says she can't stand the sight of it anymore.
"We're better than this as a community," she said.
"If the council has the money to fix this, they should just do it."
Shoalhaven City Council has been contacted for comment.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
