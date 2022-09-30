South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Community pleading for burnt toilet block at Francis Ryan Sports Ground in Sanctuary Point to be fixed

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:57am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Francis Ryan Sports Ground toilet block which was burnt on July 16. Picture Tom McGann.

A fire damaged toilet block in Sanctuary Point has left people with disabilities no public toilet and a field with no electricity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.