Following the appointment of Head Coach and Technical Director Norm Boardman and with almost two years of COVID-19 and poor weather filled interruptions the South East Phoenix are making progress on and off the field.
It was a strong 2022 season for the club. While they started out initially struggling, every team seemed to find a rhythm and identity as they hit the climax of the season.
It was a difficult task for Mr Boardman when he first took on the job, with lacklustre numbers showing up to trial for the team. As the club grew in stature and presence throughout the year as a quality program for women's football, the numbers picked up so much that the club had a record number of senior players registering in 2022.
Mr Boardman developed the Phoenix's accredited program while working in the Football Federation Australia Coaching department.
"We are focused on developing an overarching vision of building the club into a place where talented young female players can come and be coached by highly accredited staff within a program based on the National Football Curriculum," Boardman said.
The Phoenix board has been working overtime to keep the club heading in the right direction which has not been an easy task following the passing of their Treasurer, Freddie Simon who covered a variety of other roles as well.
"Despite this set back we are making big strides forward on and off the field with the assistance of a strong board and tremendous volunteers who are always there helping on match days and other events," Mr Boardman said.
"The Phoenix are fortunate to have generous sponsors whose support for the girls and women in our club is well received and is a major part of helping the girls develop their potential."
The club implements an impressive array of technology in both their games, post-match research and training.
The camera they use to film their matches not only records the whole match but also tracks player movement as well as providing data and footage for the coaching staff to review.
"This technology is only new and will be further utilised as of 2023 to involve filming all teams on a rotational basis so that every player and coach at the club gets the opportunity to develop their potential through seeing and self-assessing along with feedback from their coaches," Mr Boardman said.
"It provides us with a great opportunity to work with the players on their football development and by giving the players the chance to self-reflect, they are actually educating themselves about the game."
As part of the program each player is presented with a 'player's diary' where they can access tips and hints about nutrition, match day preparation, plays, characteristics of good sports people, looking after your equipment, self-reflection on training and playing as well as a home training program.
"We do this to ensure our players have the opportunity to be the best player and person they can be and to help them enjoy their football experience," Mr Boardman said.
"We also hope to keep them staying involved in the game even after their Phoenix journey hopefully becoming future players, officials, administrators or even coaches."
Should you wish to be a part of the Phoenix who participate in the second highest league for Women and Girls in NSW, trials will be held soon.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
