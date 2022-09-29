South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Long weekend shutdown and night work in October for the Nowra Bridge project

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Bridge Project, the new four lane bridge now connected from one side of the Shoalhaven River to the other. Picture supplied.

Road users are advised the Nowra Bridge project site will shut down over the October long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.