Road users are advised the Nowra Bridge project site will shut down over the October long weekend.
No construction work will be seen from 6pm Friday 30 September until 7am Tuesday 4 October 2022, however reduced work zone speed limits will continue to be enforced.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night works, however there may be some changes.
Road users are also advised of changed traffic conditions in October while night work is carried out as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
Night works will be carried out from Tuesday 4 October to Monday 31 October 2022, on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
To minimise impacts to road users, and for the safety of workers, work will be done at night between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes and road users are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.