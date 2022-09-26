Faster internet is now available in some small villages in the Shoalhaven with upgrades to the NBN network.
Eligible homes and businesses in parts of Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).
According to Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, these areas have suffered with slow internet "for a long time."
"I know this announcement will make a big difference to many local people in Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana," she said.
Once upgraded, residents and businesses will see faster internet speeds.
"Eligible local residents and businesses in Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana will now be able to take advantage of higher speed services as a result of this announcement," Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland said.
"Expanding fibre access will ensure Australians are at the forefront of digital connectivity and will help bridge the digital divide".
There are plans in place to continue to upgrade the fibre connections around Australia as a whole in the coming years, with an additional 1.5 million premises to transition from Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) committed by 2025.
According to Mrs Rowland, a significant portion of these upgrades will be in regional and rural areas.
"The NBN is a key investment in the nation's future," she said.
"Since 2009, the network has kept Australians connected, supported tele-health and remote education, and boosted economic productivity by expanding access to new customers for small businesses."
The Government has also committed to:
Mrs Phillips said it is important to have fast internet speeds in regional areas like the Shoalhaven.
"In regional areas like ours, faster, more reliable fibre connections will help support our economy and support local families and businesses," she said.
"It will ensure that we are receiving all the technological benefits the NBN has to offer across business, health, education, social recovery and more."
The upgrades in Bendalong, Berringer Lake, Cunjurong Point and Manyana will be available on demand where a customer in an eligible premise seeks a higher speed service through their Retail Service Provider.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
