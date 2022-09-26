South Coast Register
Bioluminescence returns to Jervis Bay in a rare sighting for 2022

Jorja McDonnell
Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:00am
Bioluminescence was spotted around Jervis Bay over the weekend, delighting nature enthusiasts and photographers. Picture by Maree Clout.

A night of algal bioluminescence in Jervis Bay is 'like Christmas' for keen nature photographers.

